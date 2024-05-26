SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1,294.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 236,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 97,471 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

