SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 116,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SDY stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
