SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

