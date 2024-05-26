SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $544.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.74.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

