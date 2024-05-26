Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SFM stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,567 shares of company stock valued at $14,114,924. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

