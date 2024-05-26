STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,002,000 after acquiring an additional 492,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,615,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

