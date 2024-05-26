StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Trading Up 7.3 %

GASS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StealthGas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.