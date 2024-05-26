STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Sells C$12,740.27 in Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Lynn Boucher sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$12,740.27.

Shares of STEP opened at C$4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STEP Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

