StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 71,050 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 137,335 shares of company stock valued at $372,182. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

