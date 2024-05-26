StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 741 shares of company stock worth $96,374. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,327,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 253,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,766,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,728,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Further Reading

