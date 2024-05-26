StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.82.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

