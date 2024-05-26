StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.82.
About NantHealth
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.