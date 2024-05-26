StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

