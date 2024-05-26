StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

