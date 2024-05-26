StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 1.8 %

CREG opened at $1.12 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

