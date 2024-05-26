StockNews.com Downgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Hold

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,364,823,443.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,364,823,443.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock worth $1,112,065,505. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

