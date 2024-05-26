StockNews.com Downgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Sell

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TITN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

