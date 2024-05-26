StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

