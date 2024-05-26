StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
CGA stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.47. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.
About China Green Agriculture
