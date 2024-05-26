StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.47. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

