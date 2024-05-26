StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LL

LL Flooring Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in LL Flooring by 234.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in LL Flooring by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.