StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the information services provider's stock.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.14 on Friday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.66.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

