StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.14 on Friday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.66.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
