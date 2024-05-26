StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.93 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

