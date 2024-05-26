StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.56. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
