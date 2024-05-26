StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to “Strong-Buy”

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Investors Title Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $154.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Investors Title by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investors Title by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

