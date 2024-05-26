StockNews.com Upgrades OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Sell

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $558,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,468,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,805,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,363,997 shares of company stock worth $2,271,556 in the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 30.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

