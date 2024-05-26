Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $14.41 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

