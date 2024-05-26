StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $708,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,501.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

