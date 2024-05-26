StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$94,382.00.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

