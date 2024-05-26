Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $3.51. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,892,445 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of -1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

