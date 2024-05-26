SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SSY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.