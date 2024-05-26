SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

