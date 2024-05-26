Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
About Symbolic Logic
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.