Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.41 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

