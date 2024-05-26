Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $144.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $145.64.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.