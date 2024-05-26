TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Head to Head Review

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Darden Restaurants and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 4 16 0 2.80 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $178.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.05%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than TH International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.24% 49.94% 9.68% TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Darden Restaurants and TH International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.68 $981.90 million $8.53 17.30 TH International $221.94 million 0.84 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.40

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats TH International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

