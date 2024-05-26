The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DXYN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.34.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

