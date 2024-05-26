The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 189,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GS opened at $461.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

