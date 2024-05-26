The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.01

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 238504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,750,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,217,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $19,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

