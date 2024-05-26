The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,945,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.