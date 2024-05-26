The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $203.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

