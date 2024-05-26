Theta Fuel Price Down 0.3% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $686.51 million and $6.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00053938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,559,787,561 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

