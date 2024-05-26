Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.