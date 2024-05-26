Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.5 %

TITN stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

