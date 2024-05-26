Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.5 %
TITN stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
