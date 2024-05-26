Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.53 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $6.30 or 0.00009142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion and approximately $116.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,010.70 or 1.00061340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011498 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00115292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,977,410 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,971,278.812155 with 3,474,677,765.4355173 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.37279004 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $133,891,075.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

