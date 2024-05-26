Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15, reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:TD opened at $56.56 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
