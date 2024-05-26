Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20, reports. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%.
TSE TD opened at C$77.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.98 and a 52-week high of C$87.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
