TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.34%.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,244,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,244,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132 over the last three months. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $620,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 32.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at $5,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

