Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 31,549 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Radian Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Radian Group by 5,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,735,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

