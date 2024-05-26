Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RACE opened at $416.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a one year low of $283.20 and a one year high of $442.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

