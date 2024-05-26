Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 135,994 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 135,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

DCPH stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

