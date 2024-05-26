Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,699 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Payoneer Global worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,732,790.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,723.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,732,790.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

