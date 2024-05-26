Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Kirby by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 23,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $303,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,230.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,479 shares of company stock worth $3,761,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

